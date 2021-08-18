BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
The diocese says the mask mandate is for the health and safety of everyone.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many parents don’t want their Catholic schools to go through with a mask mandate.

More than 2,000 people have signed an online petition asking the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to keep masks optional.

Some of the parents wrote that they enrolled their kids in Catholic schools partly because they believed there would be no mask requirement.

