BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
About half of employees have proved they're vaccinated.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Coronavirus Vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine, Local TV, Pitt, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The large majority of Pitt students in university housing have proved they’re vaccinated against COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: New Data Shows 26 Additional Coronavirus-Related Deaths In Allegheny Co.

According to the Pitt News, an email that went out that says 92% of students in university housing have shown they are vaccinated. The Pitt News reports the rate for those living off-campus is “much lower.”

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade Canceled Over COVID-19 Concerns

When it comes to employees, the Pitt News says that 55% of faculty members and 56% of staff have proved they’re vaccinated.

Unlike some other local universities in the area, Pitt isn’t requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for in-person classes. However, unvaccinated students and employees will have to take part in a series of strict coronavirus containment measures, like frequent and mandatory testing.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 2,332 New Cases, 25 Additional Deaths

Andy Sheehan will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News.