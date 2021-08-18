By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The large majority of Pitt students in university housing have proved they're vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the Pitt News, an email that went out that says 92% of students in university housing have shown they are vaccinated. The Pitt News reports the rate for those living off-campus is "much lower."
When it comes to employees, the Pitt News says that 55% of faculty members and 56% of staff have proved they’re vaccinated.
Unlike some other local universities in the area, Pitt isn't requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for in-person classes. However, unvaccinated students and employees will have to take part in a series of strict coronavirus containment measures, like frequent and mandatory testing.
