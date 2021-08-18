By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the second year in a row, there will be no Labor Day Parade in Pittsburgh.
Organizers made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying surging COVID cases are leading them to cancel the parade because public safety is their top concern.
Allegheny County health leaders have been raising the alarm about rising COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, saying the delta variant and the unvaccinated are driving the surge. The county, which was seeing a daily average of 10-15 cases through late June and early July, is now recording around 200 new cases a day.
Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade usually draws about 200,000 people every year and is one of the biggest in the country.
Meanwhile, the rescheduled Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day parade is set for Sept. 18.