By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Mounted Patrol made a cryptic Facebook post about a possible new member of the patrol on Monday.
Then, on Tuesday, their newest "member" was revealed – so to speak.
The patrol surprised 5-year-old Lowin Willoughby who is battling cancer.
Her family held a fundraiser and benefit trail ride on Sunday and the patrol was on hand to surprise her with her very own "mount" which was dressed in a custom saddle pad complete with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Mounted Patrol's patch.
Two officers presented her with the horse and patch as well as a donation on behalf of the patrol.