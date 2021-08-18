BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools says the district is offering sign-on bonuses for bus drivers and some companies are offering up to a $5,000 bonus.

It comes as several school districts grapple with a bus driver shortage. The McKeesport Area School District says it’s losing drivers because others are offering more.

Pittsburgh Public Schools had to push its start date back last week, citing the seat gap on school buses.

