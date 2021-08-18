PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Kaufmann’s building has been vacant for years, but it is getting new life again.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the transformation of one of Pittsburgh's most iconic buildings.
The 13-story building houses more than 300 luxury apartments. There is also a slew of amenities like a rooftop pool, basketball court, podcast room, game room and more.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said more people are flocking to Pittsburgh.
"The county is growing for the first time in decades. One of the reasons is we are a welcoming place. We welcome all this diversity, young entrepreneurs. We even welcome people from Cleveland, that's how welcoming we are," Fitzgerald said.
Lubert-Adler partners is the developer leading the $40 million project.