PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The center of circulation from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are moving through Southwestern Pennsylvania just to the southeast of Pittsburgh this afternoon.

Fred is still bringing some bands of heavy rain to portions of Westmoreland, Indiana and Jefferson counties and lighter rain to the west.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Southwestern Pennsylvania through 8 p.m. and a Tornado Watch is effect for Somerset County and Garrett County, Maryland, as well as areas east of our region through 8 p.m.

Some counties have been dropped from the flash flood watch. Still in effect through 8 pm for Allegheny County and areas north and east but heaviest rain is behind us. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ppsKIiJHe0 — Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) August 18, 2021

So far, we have seen very little severe weather threat with this system in our region as far as thunderstorms, but the threat for those lingers for our neighbors off to the east through the evening.

The last of the heavy rain is moving out of Allegheny County and east of I-79 by 3 p.m. By dinnertime, Fred’s moisture will be exiting off into Central Pennsylvania.

Rain totals will range widely from .50-2.00 inches across the area.

The latest official numbers reported are from this morning (at 8:30 a.m.), but will be updated by the National Weather Service Pittsburgh Office through the afternoon.

