PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It has been a tough week for those who served in Afghanistan.

Almost 2,500 Americans died in the 20-year war but many others are left scarred by their experience – and the recent developments only make it worse.

“I’m upset, but it’s not even just for myself, it’s mostly for – I have friends that lost their lives over there, I have friends that were injured over there, all in a fight that seems pointless now,” said Beau Bechtel of Slippery Rock who served two tours in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2011. “Why do we put all this effort in to just turn around and give it away?”

“Everything that we did, everything that we went there to do was a waste, it was a waste of time,” added Marine Philip Elko of Butler.

Elko spent 2010 in the Muskala region of Afghanistan.

“Just to see everything for the last, how many years that we were there since 2001 is gone, and in four days, that’s the worst,” he said.

“Yes, it was time to get out, probably, but there’s a better way to go about it,” said Bechtel.

“There’s a difference between leaving and leaving how we did,” Elko said. “Before pulling out like that, that exit strategy was 100% wrong.”

With forces leaving, they worry.

“It’s no okay to leave people to suffer that way in this world,” said Bechtel.

They say they did a lot more than just fight in Afghanistan. They said they helped improve the areas where they were posted and that is why they worry about the Afghan people.

WATCH: What Happens Next Now That The U.S. Has Left Afghanistan?



They also worry about what happens now.

“All our friends and families that we’ve lost, that got hurt, came back with missing legs, it’s like a kick in the teeth,” Elko said. “Just everything we’ have done to accomplish over there, it seems like it’s gone away.”

Elko’s time spent in Muskala has him giving a warning – don’t trust anything the Taliban says.

“They want to kill you, they want to kill you constantly,” he said. “I was on the police mentor team, and our police turned on us, and killed one of our guys on our team.”

“When I was over there, we cared about the people, too,” said Bechtel. “Yes, we fought for America, we fought for our brothers beside us, but we wanted them to have their freedoms and I’m afraid for their future. We went there to make a difference, so why would you put 20 years of effort to just bail? Keeping the peace in the world, for our home, is the most important thing, and that’s what concerns me about this.”

Elko said he couldn’t believe it happened this quickly and believes our country is leaving the Taliban more powerful than when we arrived in 2001.

“You left all these vehicles over there, you left tanks, you left helicopters,” he said.

“I want to be honest, we have the 20 year anniversary of 9/11 coming up, we just gave them an air force, we’re not paying attention to what happened in the past,” Bechtel said. “We’re leaving ourselves vulnerable.”

These veterans feel like they made a difference and improved the lives of the Afghan people while they were there and now, there’s a frustration that all will be lost, especially the strides made for women.

While they held back for the interviews, there’s anger and sadness because they invested part of their lives over there, lost friends, and they worry about the soldiers currently at the airport in Kabul.

If you are a veteran and going through a tough time with the recent developments or you know a veteran that may need help – call the Veteran Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Help is available at that number 24 hours a day.