By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in West Mifflin.

The Allegheny County Police Department responded Wednesday to the shooting in the 100 block of A Drive. First responders found two men who were shot.

Both men were taken to local hospitals, where one is in stable condition and one is in critical condition.

Police released no information on any possible suspects.