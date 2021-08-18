By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in West Mifflin.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Offering Sign-On Bonuses For Bus Drivers, Some Companies Offering Bonus Up To $5K
The Allegheny County Police Department responded Wednesday to the shooting in the 100 block of A Drive. First responders found two men who were shot.READ MORE: Beaver County DA: Woman On Scene Of Fatal Shooting Being Treated As Victim
Both men were taken to local hospitals, where one is in stable condition and one is in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Wet And Gloomy Day Across Western Pa. As Fred's Remnants Churn Through Area
Police released no information on any possible suspects.