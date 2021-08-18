BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – Zelienople Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects they say vandalized Zelienople Community Park.

Security footage caught the two suspects leaving the park.

Photo Credit: The Zelienople Borough Police Department/Facebook

They are asking anyone with information to contact police at 724-452-3003, extension 0.

