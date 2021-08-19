NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — You will soon be able to drink alcohol in North Huntingdon’s community parks.

The board of commissioners voted 5-2 to pass a new ordinance allowing residents to buy an alcohol permit.

Commissioners in favor of the ordinance said it will generate revenue for the township, while those against said the money isn’t worth the liability and could put others at risk.

“I don’t think there’s a problem with it as long as they keep it under control,” said park-goer Bill Parker.

To assure that, permit users must be 21 years or older, pay a $100 permit fee, and a $200 deposit to cover potential damage and clean up. No alcohol will also be permitted past 20 feet of rented pavilions or near any park playground. Finally, the person signing the permit must have $100,000 in liability insurance.

Maryann D’Amico enjoys park meet-ups with her girlfriends at Indian Lake Park once a week. She is against the permits.

“It’s just the wrong place to do it, especially if there are young children around,” D’Amico said.

This new ordinance will apply to people using the park and vendors who set up shop. There is no date yet for when the ordinance will take effect.