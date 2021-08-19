By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TAMPA (KDKA) – Former Steeler Antonio Brown was reportedly thrown out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice after an altercation with Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson.READ MORE: Vandergrift Police Asking For Help Finding Missing, Endangered 85-Year-Old Richard Horner
According to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, Brown ripped off Jackson’s helmet during a one-on-one drill and was temporarily kicked out.
Bucs Antonio Brown was thrown out of practice following a one on one drill with Titans CB Chris Jackson. Brown ripped off Jackson’s helmet.
— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 19, 2021
Stroud says Brown returned a little later after cooling off and went back to working in seven-on-seven.READ MORE: Port Authority Bus Rear-Ends Truck
Bucs Antonio Brown has cooled off and is back working in 7 on 7.
— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 19, 2021
Stroud described the practice as “chippy” with “lots of scrums after the whistle.”
The Bucs and Titans face off during the preseason on Saturday.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 3,451 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths
Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. He was signed by Tampa Bay in 2020.