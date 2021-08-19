BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Bucs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TAMPA (KDKA) – Former Steeler Antonio Brown was reportedly thrown out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice after an altercation with Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson.

According to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, Brown ripped off Jackson’s helmet during a one-on-one drill and was temporarily kicked out.

Stroud says Brown returned a little later after cooling off and went back to working in seven-on-seven.

Stroud described the practice as “chippy” with “lots of scrums after the whistle.”

The Bucs and Titans face off during the preseason on Saturday.

Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. He was signed by Tampa Bay in 2020.