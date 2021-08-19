By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TAMPA (KDKA) – Former Steeler Antonio Brown was reportedly thrown out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice after an altercation with Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson.

According to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, Brown ripped off Jackson’s helmet during a one-on-one drill and was temporarily kicked out.

Bucs Antonio Brown was thrown out of practice following a one on one drill with Titans CB Chris Jackson. Brown ripped off Jackson’s helmet. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 19, 2021

Stroud says Brown returned a little later after cooling off and went back to working in seven-on-seven.

Bucs Antonio Brown has cooled off and is back working in 7 on 7. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 19, 2021

Stroud described the practice as “chippy” with “lots of scrums after the whistle.”

The Bucs and Titans face off during the preseason on Saturday.

Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. He was signed by Tampa Bay in 2020.