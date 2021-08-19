By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a tradition in Pittsburgh that was on a pandemic pause in 2020, but this year, Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days are set to return today.

Vendors began getting set up for the four-day event early on Thursday morning as again, they expect tens of thousands of people funneled into Bloomfield.

Italian tradition will take over the area and that means food, music, and of course, bocce ball.

There will also be three packed stages with over 30 acts.

Last year, Bloomfield was drastically hurt when they were unable to hold the event because of the pandemic.

Even this year, some businesses that normally participate are facing staffing issues, but Sal Richetti, the organizer, says the show must go on.

“I get numerous calls from the businesses saying, ‘hey, we need this, COVID kind of killed us last year and we need the revenue, we need the people to come here, we need to rebrand Bloomfield,’ so it’s been significant for the Bloomfield businesses,” he said.

The festival stretches down Liberty Avenue from Taylor to Gross streets.

Masks will be recommended for those who are not vaccinated.