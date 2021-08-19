BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Proceeds from the event go to the Kyle B. Wilson Scholarship Fund and the Ozanam After School Program.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Cam Johnson will be back home this weekend.

The Moon Township native and forward for the Phoenix Suns will host a 3-on-3 tournament and youth skills camp in his hometown. It all goes down Saturday at Moon High School from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tickets and admission are $5. Proceeds from the event go to the Kyle B. Wilson Scholarship Fund and the Ozanam After School Program.

