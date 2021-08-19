By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Cam Johnson will be back home this weekend.READ MORE: Allegheny County's 'Pooches In The Pool' Event Returns This Labor Day
The Moon Township native and forward for the Phoenix Suns will host a 3-on-3 tournament and youth skills camp in his hometown. It all goes down Saturday at Moon High School from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times In Clairton On Halcomb Avenue
Tickets and admission are $5. Proceeds from the event go to the Kyle B. Wilson Scholarship Fund and the Ozanam After School Program.MORE NEWS: Part Of East Carson Street Opens After Partial Building Collapse
Click here for more.