PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Around this time next month, everyone will be able to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Right now, people with weakened immune systems can get a third dose at Allegheny General on the North Side.

Both UPMC and Allegheny Health Network said they’re making plans now, and will be ready to make COVID-19 booster shots available to all on September 20th.

Health experts say COVID-19 vaccines are effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, death, and even against the Delta variant.

However, they say it’s clear that protection against the coronavirus begins to decrease over time.

On Wednesday, the White House said the booster shots are a way to stay ahead of the virus.

But what about those under 18, should they get the booster?

Here’s what the U-S Surgeon General had to say about it:

“It’s a good question and when it comes to 16 and 17-year-olds and minors in general, we are going to let the FDA weigh in on that, obviously do their thorough review, and then based on their recommendations and ACIP’s recommendations, we will have guidance to share for those who are under 18,” said U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivkek Murthy.

While a booster is recommended for those who got the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, what about the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

The booster shot is likely, but the company has not yet completed a clinical trial to find out the effectiveness of an additional dose.

The CDC and the FDA also said in a statement that around September 20th, they will work to deliver booster shots inside long-term care facilities.