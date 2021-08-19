PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PNC Park welcomed back live music on Thursday with the Hella Mega Tour.

It was the first major concert at the ballpark since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“We were supposed to come down for this last year,” said Ed Kaczmarczyk from Ohio. “We are here for it now. I love Green Day.”

Before the show kicked off, KDKA saw saturated streets, people shoulder to shoulder, and not a lot of masks. Face coverings were not required, though they were recommended.

“I got the vaccine, so did my mom and dad,” said Chance Roupe from Waynesburg.

“It’s kind of strange. This is the first time I’ve been around a whole bunch of people in over 18 months. I do have my mask. I’ve been vaccinated, so I feel relatively confident,” said Barbara Boje from East Liberty.

“I’m worried. I’m sure a lot of people are worried. I have a mask in my pocket. I’ve been vaccinated. We are going to try and take the precautions,” Kaczmarczyk said.

Dr. Brian Lamb with Allegheny Health Network said the pandemic isn’t over, and the possibility of spread at crowded events is a concern.

“It’s good ventilation and distance and that is what’s missing from this equation, distance. So you are still going to be breathing in air that people are breathing out. That’s going to put you at risk of contracting or being exposed to the Delta variant,” Dr. Lamb said.

His message?

“If you are not vaccinated, please reconsider going out in large groups because you don’t have protection,” Dr. Lamb said. “A lot of people think this pandemic is over. They didn’t get their shots.”

Dr. Lamb said there is no way to tell yet how big events like this will impact COVID-19 cases.