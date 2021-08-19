By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mr. Rogers’ fans all know Mr. McFeely, the speedy deliveryman from the iconic children’s show.
David Newell who plays Mr. McFeely lives in Pittsburgh and regularly appears at events about the show.
Now, Newell’s son, Alex, has appeared in the spinoff show, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” as a deliveryman himself, playing the USPS carrier that he is in real life.
Just this week, Fred Rogers Productions, which is based in Pittsburgh, introduced audiences to Alex Newell whose actual mail route is through Squirrel Hill and includes the neighborhood where Fred and Joanne Rogers lived.
