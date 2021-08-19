PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has begun welcoming students back to campus.
All students, faculty and staff must provide proof of vaccination or experience certain mitigation measures.READ MORE: Cam Johnson To Return Home To Host 3-On-3 Basketball Tournament And Skills Camp
During the move-in process, unvaccinated students need to provide a negative COVID-19 test before moving in. Then regardless of vaccination status, everyone must wear face coverings indoors unless inside your office or dorm room.
Unvaccinated people or those who live with someone who is immunocompromised are advised to wear face coverings outdoors in crowded spaces.READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times In Clairton On Halcomb Avenue
Some parents told KDKA that these measures have made the whole process less worrisome.
“For a really big university too … it’s not easy, I’m sure, to navigate all that. But so far, they have done a really good job of it,” said Mandy Meiler, a parent from Philadelphia.
Pitt is also operating a vaccine clinic that is open weekly for walk-in appointments.MORE NEWS: Part Of East Carson Street Opens After Partial Building Collapse
Over the next week, traffic will be impacted by the move-in process. A full list of traffic changes can be found below.