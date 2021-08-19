BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Over the next week, traffic will also be impacted by the move-in process.By Royce Jones
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Oakland, Royce Jones, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has begun welcoming students back to campus.

All students, faculty and staff must provide proof of vaccination or experience certain mitigation measures.

During the move-in process, unvaccinated students need to provide a negative COVID-19 test before moving in. Then regardless of vaccination status, everyone must wear face coverings indoors unless inside your office or dorm room.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Unvaccinated people or those who live with someone who is immunocompromised are advised to wear face coverings outdoors in crowded spaces.

Some parents told KDKA that these measures have made the whole process less worrisome.

“For a really big university too … it’s not easy, I’m sure, to navigate all that. But so far, they have done a really good job of it,” said Mandy Meiler, a parent from Philadelphia.

Pitt is also operating a vaccine clinic that is open weekly for walk-in appointments.

Over the next week, traffic will be impacted by the move-in process. A full list of traffic changes can be found below.

  • Forbes and Fifth Avenues in Oakland will experience heavy traffic during this time. There will be periodic delays in traffic for mass student street crossings.
  • Lothrop Street will be closed from Aug. 19 – 26 to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • North Bouquet Street will be closed from Aug. 19 – 22 to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • No parking at the meters Aug 19 – 22 on Thackeray Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • University Place will be closed on Aug. 19-22 to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Schenley Drive will be closed on Aug. 28 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. for the Welcome Back Bash.
  • Ruskin Avenue will experience heavy traffic from Aug 22 – 26, and parking meters on Ruskin Avenue will be restricted to individuals moving into Ruskin Hall.
  • Allequippa Street will experience heavy traffic from Aug 19 -26. Pitt police will be stationed at the corner of Allequippa Street and University Drive to direct traffic.