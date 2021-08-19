By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Cultural District arts organizations will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for indoor performances.READ MORE: Spirit Airlines Expecting To Operate On Reduced Schedule After Delays And Cancellations
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says the vaccines will be required for performances at Arcade Comedy Theater, August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Benedum Center, Byham Theater, Greer Cabaret Theater, Harris Theater, Heinz Hall, Liberty Magic, O’Reilly Theater and 937 Liberty.
There are exemptions for people with medical conditions or religious beliefs, but proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours or an antigen test taken within 24 hours is required.READ MORE: Pain At The Pump: As Gas Prices Climb, Could We Soon See A Decline?
Masks will also be required in venues when Allegheny County has a “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission.
The requirements start on Sept. 17 and are expected to run through at least Nov. 30.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: More Rain Expected On Thursday
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says given the surging cases and delta variant, “the Cultural District’s leaders came to the difficult decision that the safest way to return to gathering for superior experiences in the arts is by requiring guests to be fully vaccinated and mask up when necessary.”