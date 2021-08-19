By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has named a new president and CEO.
Dr. Jeremy Goodman will take over as head of the facility on Oct. 1. He will be the eighth director of the zoo since its opening in 1898.
Goodman is a veterinarian.
Currently, he is the executive director of the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island. He has also worked at zoos in New Jersey and Indiana.
He is also an accreditation inspector for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
In a press release, Dr. Goodman said, "My family and I have visited Pittsburgh and the Zoo, and we are happy that we will be calling Pittsburgh our new home. I'm looking forward to working with the Zoological Society of Pittsburgh's Board, the City of Pittsburgh, the leadership team and all employees to plan for what's next at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium."
He takes over for Dr. Barbara Baker who announced her retirement earlier this year.