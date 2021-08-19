BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The front of a Port Authority bus was heavily damaged after it rear-ended a truck Thursday morning.

The Port Authority says the bus was running on route 87-Friendship when it hit a truck stopped at the intersection of Butler and Baker streets.

No one was injured.

The bus was towed from the scene.

The Port Authority says the driver will be tested for drugs and alcohol, as is protocol whenever an operator could have been a contributing factor in a crash.