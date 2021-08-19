By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After days of delays and millions of travelers expecting to fly Spirit Airlines, the cost-cutting carrier is focusing on the future.
The decision comes after waves of flight cancellations in August disrupted the travel plans for many.
Spirit blames continued staffing problems for its decision to reduce flights.
Spirit added that they have also seen a rise in customers cancelling reservations due to COVID-19.