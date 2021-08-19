By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beginning today, students at the University of Pittsburgh will begin returning to campus for the fall semester.
Streets near campus will have alternate traffic patterns or be closed completely starting today. These patterns will be in place between 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Pitt Arrival begins tomorrow! Please view the variances that will be affecting parking and street closures in Oakland for student move in.
🚧 🚙 📦 #h2p #pittarrival #pittpolice #welcomeback #community pic.twitter.com/wcR8VvfoZf
— Pitt Police (@PittPolice) August 18, 2021
Pitt has said that 92% of its students that are living in university housing have submitted proof of vaccination.
The university has informed students and staff who are not fully vaccinated will be required to be tested regularly.