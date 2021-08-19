BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Back to School, Local TV, Oakland, Pittsburgh News, Student Move In, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beginning today, students at the University of Pittsburgh will begin returning to campus for the fall semester.

Streets near campus will have alternate traffic patterns or be closed completely starting today. These patterns will be in place between 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Pitt has said that 92% of its students that are living in university housing have submitted proof of vaccination.

The university has informed students and staff who are not fully vaccinated will be required to be tested regularly.