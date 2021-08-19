By: KDKA-TV News Staff
APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) – Two teenagers are behind bars this morning after they led police on a high-speed chase in North Apollo.
According to Kiski Township Police, 18-year-old Kenneth Baustert fled as police attempted to pull him over for speeding on Wednesday night.
From there, a chase ensued and Baustert crashed his car into a telephone pole off of 16th Street and he and 18-year-old Trent Maines ran off from the crash.
Maines was arrested not far from the crash and Baustert was arrested at his home.