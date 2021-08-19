BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Brookline, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Saw Mill Run Boulevard, Truck Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A truck came to a smashing stop this morning – ending up in a used car lot.

The crash occurred along Saw Mill Run Boulevard and as a result, one person was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

Traffic is getting through but slowly.

