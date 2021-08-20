By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pitcairn.
The shooting happened Friday near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Center Avenue.
Police say an officer was patrolling the area when he heard shots. He arrived on the scene to find the man dead in the back of a car.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.