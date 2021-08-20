BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Pitcairn, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pitcairn.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The shooting happened Friday near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Center Avenue.

Police say an officer was patrolling the area when he heard shots. He arrived on the scene to find the man dead in the back of a car.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.