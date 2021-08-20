By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 620 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths over the past 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 279 are confirmed and 341 are probable cases.
The new six deaths come from a data import from the state. Three deaths were in August, one was from December, one was from June and one was from July.
There have been 7,490 total hospitalizations and 106,770 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,050.
