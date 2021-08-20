ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at the Valley Terrace Complex along Superior Avenue in Aliquippa.

A shooting took place at the apartment complex early on Friday morning.

Numerous police vehicles have filled the road and are looking at the back of the building, where police appear to be focusing their investigation.

A couple of hours ago, police roped off the area with crime scene tape at the side entrance of the building.

Officers from both the Aliquippa Police and Pennsylvania State Police have responded to the scene.

Police say a man in his mid-20s was shot and killed.

It’s unknown if police have a suspect at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details