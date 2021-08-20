By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An air shipment bound for earthquake-ravaged Haiti left from Pittsburgh on Friday.
The Brothers Brother Foundation is sending the country essential supplies as they try to recover from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.
They say the greatest need is from hospitals and health care clinics that are treating the injured.
“There continue to be immediate needs like medications, and antibiotics and medicines for chronic conditions,” Liam Carstens, of Brothers Brother Foundation, said. “Hearing about needs for trauma supplies and for wound care from all the injuries that happened during the earthquake as well.”
In addition to medicines and orthopedics, there is a big need for tents too. For those who lost their homes in the quake.
Brothers Brother says they have several more shipments for Haiti that are in the works as well.