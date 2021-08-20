By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – An elderly couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside their home on Thursday.READ MORE: Seneca Valley School District Parents Can Sign Up To Speak At Monday's School Board Meeting
According to North Huntingdon Police, a family member was unable to make contact with his parents, Joseph and Freda Polinski, so he drove to their home in the 700 block of Altman Street.
When he arrived, he found them inside.READ MORE: Picklesburgh Returns For Its Sixth Year This Weekend
North Huntingdon Rescue 8 arrived on the scene and detected a strong indications of carbon monoxide inside the home and determined the couple had succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
The incident is under further investigation.MORE NEWS: Shortage Of Computer Chips Causing Slow Down In Auto Industry Recovery
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details