By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – An elderly couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside their home on Thursday.

According to North Huntingdon Police, a family member was unable to make contact with his parents, Joseph and Freda Polinski, so he drove to their home in the 700 block of Altman Street.

When he arrived, he found them inside.

North Huntingdon Rescue 8 arrived on the scene and detected a strong indications of carbon monoxide inside the home and determined the couple had succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident is under further investigation.

