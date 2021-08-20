By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Three people are facing multiple charges, including ethnic intimidation, assault and stalking, stemming from an alleged attack in Oakmont last month.READ MORE: Man Charged After Family's Cat Found Shot To Death With Pellet Gun In Carrick
According to Oakmont Borough’s public information officer, the victim reported the assault about 30 minutes after it happened in the early morning hours of July 24. The victim flagged down a patrol officer and told police the alleged incident happened in the 500 block of Cedar Way. The victim says racial slurs were used during the alleged attack.READ MORE: Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash At Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport
Oakmont Police announced Friday that 27-year-old Alexander Tomer, 24-year-old Patrick McAndrew and 25-year-old Richard Blake are facing charges in connection with the assault.MORE NEWS: WVU Researchers Developing COVID-19 Nasal Mist Vaccine
Police say McAndrew and Blake were taken into custody while Tomer turned himself in to police Friday.