Davenport

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This handsome young guy is Davenport. He is originally from the Sunshine State, but he’s ready to start his new life in the ‘Burgh! Davenport can be a little shy when meeting new people, but once he feels comfortable he is a very friendly and social dog. He enjoys going for long leisurely walks where he can spend some time sniffing around. Davenport loves to play (especially with tennis balls!) but is learning some basic commands as well, like “drop it” and other good canine manners. If you think Davenport is the missing piece to your family, come meet him today!

To find out more about how to adopt Davenport, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Sivva

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sivva was a good mom and loved her kittens. She can be shy, at first. But once you make her acquaintance she is friendly, loves attention, and purrs when you pet her.

She is good with other cats, but is not a fan of being picked up.

To find out more about how to adopt Sivva, visit this link!

BONUS PETS — Daisy & Layla:

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profiles:

Daisy is a sweet, affectionate Beagle. She is middle age, 6- to 7-years-old.

Daisy would be a great companion for someone. If you like to sit at home and watch TV: she loves to snuggle and sleep on the couch. If you like to get out: Daisy would love to join you on walks and car rides. She likes to play with her toys.

Daisy is very housebroken and even rings a bell to go outside! She is on a diet to lose weight. She does not like to share food. For that reason, Daisy needs to be an only dog. She gets her teeth brushed twice a week.

To find out more about how to adopt Daisy, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profiles:

Layla is a beautiful Husky mix. She is a nice dog to walk.

Layla is house-trained and good with kids, but not cats or some dogs. She needs a home experienced with Husky personalities.

Layla needs a lot of exercise. She can be stubborn and does not like left alone.

To find out more about how to adopt Layla, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

