By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former PNC employee who admitted to holding up four separate PNC banks is going to spend the next 40 months in federal prison.
Jasmine Parrish and Donna Premski robbed, or attempted to rob, branches in West Mifflin, McCandless, Penn Hills, and Bloomfield.
They were ultimately caught after Parrish attempted to get an underage family member to deliver a bomb threat at the Bloomfield branch where Parrish worked.
In all, Parrish and Poremski stole more than $90,000.