By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You know what they, in sickness and in health…right?READ MORE: Police Investigating Shooting In At Apartment Complex In Aliquippa
A Pittsburgh marriage proposal is going viral but not for the reasons you’d expect. Not for the backdrop, not for the skyline, and not for its romantic charm.
Hunter Sodaro posted a video of her engagement at the Mount Washington Overlook to TikTok.
The caption?
“I just wish my nose wouldn’t have been so runny that day!”READ MORE: U.S. Coast Guard Urging Boaters Use Caution On Pittsburgh's 3 Rivers Following Heavy Rains
@huntersodaro
🥺💛 I just wish my nose wouldn’t have been so runny that day 😅😭 #fyp #engagement
♬ Still Falling For You – From “Bridget Jones’s Baby” – Ellie Goulding
It now has 670,000 views – and counting!MORE NEWS: Former PNC Employee Sentenced To 40 Months In Prison For Robbing 4 Banks
In sickness and in health, indeed.