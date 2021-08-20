PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s probably the only place you can get pickle cotton candy.

That’s right, Picklesburgh is back for its sixth year this weekend.

In the past, the festival has received national attention for its uniqueness in celebrating a single food.

New in 2021 is two main stage events happening for musical acts.

Friday kicks off the start of the pickle juice chugging event. It continues on Saturday and Sunday is the championship.

This year, the festival takes over the Andy Warhol Bridge, which is different than previous years.

What isn’t changing this year – the number of people expected to attend the event. It has been one of the most attended events in the city throughout its existence, according to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Picklesburgh will take over the city for the next few days and with that comes traffic changes which you can find right here.

As vaccinations continue to roll out and COVID-19 cases have been ticking up due to the delta variant, organizers are requiring masks for those who have not been vaccinated.