By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Netflix movies filmed in Pittsburgh are now on Netflix.
Jason Momoa's "Sweet Girl" and Sandra Oh's "The Chair" were released Friday.
Sweet Girl is set in Pittsburgh and centers around a man who is trying to avenge his wife's death while protecting his daughter.
“The Chair” has been getting strong reviews. There are scenes in Pittsburgh and at Washington and Jefferson University. Oh plays the chair of an English department trying to stay in good standing with the administration. Netflix hasn’t announced if there will be a season two of the show.