BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County veteran received the surprise of a lifetime.

The surprise came as a shock for Heather Uphold, who nominated her husband Chris. She said everything he’s done in his life has been selfless.

“Probably just what, what?” Heather Uphold said. “Wait a minute, no, that’s not possible. Then it turned into pure gratitude and thankfulness.”

After two tours in Iraq and more than 20 years of military service, even Chris did not see this surprise coming.

“Wow, thank you, thank you,” said Chris Uphold.

It’s called the Home for a Hero campaign, where 84 Lumber and the Pittsburgh Penguins give $50,000 to a veteran for their service.

“A total shock,” said Chris Uphold. “This is the last thing I would’ve expected today.”

Chris Uphold has battle scars to prove his service. His ankle has had numerous surgeries, and that’s just one reason why Heather Uphold feels the renovations to their home are needed.

“Want to modify our master bathroom shower to a walk-in shower. After so many surgeries on his ankles, it needs to be more mobile and more accessible for him. He’s also having some lung problems as a result of his service. I want to add like a home filtration system to help him breathe, and something fun.”

The Penguins are paying for the labor and 84 Lumber is paying for the supplies. There is no timetable for how long the project could take, but Chris Uphold said he is excited about the changes.