By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former and current presidents of Point Park University took to the bike paths today and took student leaders on a 15-mile tour through the heart of Pittsburgh.
The trip took them through a number of historical sites, including the Hot Metal Bridge, Point State Park, and Washington's Landing.
The goal is for students to learn more about the city they’re studying in.
"It helps us to help our students to better understand, not only the history of Pittsburgh, but its beautiful, vibrant future," Point Park University President Don Green said.
This is the 10th year of the university’s bike ride.