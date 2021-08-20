By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and The Landing Hotel are now connected.READ MORE: Salvation Army Homewood-Brushton Worship And Service Center Holding Backpack Giveaway
A connection ceremony was held Friday afternoon to lift a steel beam into place between the structures.
The connection is designed to give easy access for guests from the hotel to the casino floor.READ MORE: Beaver County Veteran Receives Surprise Of A Lifetime From Home For A Hero Campaign
The seven-story, four-star hotel also promises to offer a luxurious experience with panoramic views of downtown.
“We went back and forth trying to figure out what was going to be the best look for the room. Pittsburgh is a Pittsburgh town. When people stay here, they want to see Pittsburgh. That’s the best way to dress up the room,” said Bud Green, the interim general manager of Rivers Casino.
The $60 million project brought 1,400 temporary construction jobs and will bring 128 new permanent jobs when the hotel opens.MORE NEWS: Couple In North Huntingdon Dies Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
The casino expects that to happen sometime next year.