By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Salvation Army is holding a backpack giveaway for students.
The event will be held for K-12 students at the Salvation Army Homewood-Brushton Worship and Service Center Monday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kids can also get two new outfits from the Blessings Boutique, which gives free clothes to kids in the center’s area. They have to prove they live in the following zipcodes with something like mail from school or utility bills: 15201, 15206, 15213, 15224, 15232, 15203, 15219, 15222, 15230, 15231, 15240, 15260, 15223, 15208, 15221, 15215, 15235, 15147. It’s required you register for clothes by calling 412-242-1434, ext. 208.