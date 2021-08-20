By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting on Friday, parents in the Seneca Valley School District can begin signing up to speak at Monday's school board meeting.
The board will discuss the district’s safety plan – specifically its masking policy.
The school is telling parents they must sign up online.
It is planning to send parents and staff the form through the school’s “School Messenger” system at noon.
However, only the first 15 signups will be heard at the meeting.
The school board meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Monday in the high school auditorium.