By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt is allowing students and instructors to choose whether they want to learn in-person or remotely for the first two weeks of the semester.
Pitt says they're offering flexibility because of the delta variant, Allegheny County's "concerning" infection rate and an incomplete understanding of the vaccination rate of students and faculty.
In-person instruction will begin on Sept. 13. Masks are required in classrooms and every building on campus.
Pitt students started returning to campus for the fall semester Thursday. During the move-in process, unvaccinated students need to provide a negative COVID-19 test before moving in.