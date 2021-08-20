By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – Researchers at WVU are working on a new type of COVID-19 vaccine that would be a nasal mist spray instead of a shot.
Experts say some people are hesitant to get the current COVID vaccines because they're afraid of needles, so they wanted to develop a version that works like the current flu mist vaccines.
When researchers tested it on animals, they found that 90% of them survived when exposed to the virus. WVU says researchers even observed the nasal vaccine to be more effective than if it had been administered as a shot into the muscles.
Now the researchers are looking for commercial partners to help facilitate production and further clinical evaluation.