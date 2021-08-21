By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Raising awareness and improving accessibility are just two of the reasons that wheelchair users filled Schenley Plaza on Friday afternoon.
A game of adaptive basketball filled the streets. UPMC offered on-site vaccinations. And the organization Oakland For All highlighted 30 special businesses.
“It’s critical that folks understand how dynamic this community is,” said Mavis Rainey, Executive Director of the Oakland Transportation Management Association.
“What we’re trying to do is highlight accessible businesses and working on that is one of the goals that Oakland For All has,” said John Tague.
This is 7th annual ‘Ramp Crawl.’ Next year, organizers hope to ‘crawl’ to accessible restaurants and bars in the Oakland area.