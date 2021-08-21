By: KDKA-TV’s Josh Taylor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are less than twelve hours from tonight’s Steelers-Lions preseason game kicking off.

It is the first and only preseason game at Heinz Field, and that’s not the only reason to be excited about the game.

It will be the first time we see Ben Roethlisberger under center.

Ben Roethlisberger is entering his eighteenth season with the Steelers.

That is the longest tenure by any quarterback with one team in NFL history.

But could tonight’s game against the lions be the last preseason game he plays in at Heinz Field?

Roethlisberger will play in tonight’s game, and it will be his first and only appearance on the field during the preseason.

Even though Head Coach Mike Tomlin has not confirmed how much Big Ben — or the other three quarterbacks on the depth chart — will play in this game.

Now Roethlisberger says he wants to be out on the field tonight because he wants to get some snaps in new offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s offense.

But Ben also says his desire to be on the field is about the fans.

“The fans are special. These fans are special,” Roethlisberger said. “They’re the best fans in all the…NFL and so it would have been really hard to walk away, not to be able to play in front of them, because almost half my adult life I’ve been playing football in front of them. They mean the world to me, so I want to give them everything I have.”

