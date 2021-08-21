By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf and several government officials announced that $2.3 million would be going towards McKees Rocks to help fix blight in the area.

“Since taking office, I’ve repeatedly stressed the need to strategically invest in our communities to allow them to tackle blight and bring unused or abandoned spaces back into productive use,” Wolf said. “McKees Rocks is a great example of the positive outcomes that can be achieved by supporting communities in an intentional and meaningful way, which improves the quality of life for residents, attracts new businesses, and creates new opportunities for the region.”

“For the first time in six decades, Allegheny County is growing. We have been successful because there are opportunities here. We offer a great quality of life, affordability and are a welcoming community,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Now is the time to build on that momentum, and this investment in McKees Rocks allows the borough and the county to do exactly that as we work collectively to showcase the community and all of the opportunity that exists within it.”

The funding consists of $1 million in Industrial Sites Reuse Program funding, $1 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding and $300,000 in Commonwealth Financing Authority funding.