By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A mask mandate will once again be in place for all state employees and contracted staff under Governor Tom Wolf's jurisdiction beginning on Monday.
According to a memo sent out on Friday, all employees and contracted staff working indoors will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
The governor's office tells KDKA this is not a masking order like was issued by the Pennsylvania secretary of health, it's an employee policy.
The decision was made now that nearly all of Pennsylvania’s counties are seeing a high or substantial level of COVID-19 transmission.