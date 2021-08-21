ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The slow evacuation in Afghanistan has been especially tough for Kaitlyn Russell who lives in Ross Township.

She reached out to KDKA because her fiancé is stuck in Kabul.

Russell says she wants to keep his identity private for his safety but says he worked with the Marines and other American organizations as a translator.

After contacting KDKA, she was able to connect with Congressman Conor Lamb and Senator Bob Casey’s staff and she said late last night our time and early this morning Kabul time, he and his mother were able to reach the airport.

“I’m super happy that he’s within the safety of the airport,” she said. “However, just been texting him over the course of last night and early this morning, the conditions are still not great. He’s with his mother and they were waiting outside the gate for three days, it’s now four days they’ve been waiting to be evacuated. Very little food, very little water, I know she’s having some difficulties with dehydration.”

She says they’ve been put in a group of other evacuees but they still don’t know when they will actually get on a plane and get out of Afghanistan.

Russell passes along her thanks to all who have helped.