BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
There's a 'Kindness Candy Board' on display at the candy store.
Filed Under:Butler County, Local News, Local TV, Mars Candy Land

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local candy store is helping kids in need and getting a lot of attention.

There’s a ‘Kindness Candy Board’ on display at Mars Candy Land.

Kids who need a buck or two to purchase treats can grab a generous donation off of the board.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The mission is getting a lot of attention and so is owner Pammie Vivirito.

She and a team of volunteers put together a backpack giveaway for children in the community. They’ve been stuffing the backpacks and gifting them to kiddos all week.

On Saturday, they’ll celebrate with a big ice cream party. More backpacks will be available there as well.

They say they want all the students in the community to have a sweet start to the school year.