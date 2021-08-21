By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local candy store is helping kids in need and getting a lot of attention.
There’s a ‘Kindness Candy Board’ on display at Mars Candy Land.
Kids who need a buck or two to purchase treats can grab a generous donation off of the board.
The mission is getting a lot of attention and so is owner Pammie Vivirito.
She and a team of volunteers put together a backpack giveaway for children in the community. They’ve been stuffing the backpacks and gifting them to kiddos all week.
On Saturday, they’ll celebrate with a big ice cream party. More backpacks will be available there as well.
They say they want all the students in the community to have a sweet start to the school year.