PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers fans filled Heinz Field for Saturday’s preseason game, and they had to follow some safety protocols as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our area.

Football is back in the steel city and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions squared off in a preseason game on Saturday night.

Fans were excited to be back in seats at Heinz Field, after not being able to last year because of the pandemic.

“I’m excited about it. This is great that they opened it back up for the public to come back in, and enjoy watching Pittsburgh Steelers live, instead of on TV, so I’m geeked about it,” said Rodney Harrison.

“It feels great, we waited a whole year to try to see them live, and here we are, we’re both vaccinated,” said Harold Martin.

They brought their Terrible Towels and face masks.

Heinz Field’s policy requires everyone to mask up in the indoor areas of the stadium, which includes restrooms, and elevators, and club lounges.

Masks could come off in seating or concourse areas, but they were still strongly encouraged. People who are unvaccinated were asked to wear a mask at all times.

“It feels good, we’ll mask up if we have to that’s not a problem as long as we’re here,” said Pam Gingerlowski.

“I think the masks are ridiculous. Get vaccinated, get your shot, you should be fine,” said Eric Garcia.

“I’m going to have it on and I’m going to be cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers, even in the stadium, even if no one’s around me I will still be cheering with my mask on and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” said Harrison.

Ticket holders could get a shot in the arm before the game, the team and Giant Eagle hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Steelers fans hope they’ll be able to keep coming back to cheer on the black and gold.

“Make good decisions so we can continue having these games but other than that, go Steelers,” said Annie Mellinger.

Fans did not have to show proof of vaccination.

Even though masks were not required everywhere in the stadium, Heinz Field management strongly encouraged everyone to wear masks while not eating or drinking.